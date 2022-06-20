Nepal’s Everest base camp will soon be moved from its original position as the famous Himalayan trekking site faces a significant threat from global warming and the impacts of increasing human activity.

The base camp – currently at an altitude of 5,364m atop the melting Khumbu glacier – attracted some 1,500 people from across the world this past spring season.

A viable location for the new camp has been found at a lower altitude which does not have year-round ice.

The new site will be situated 200-400m lower than the existing one.

