Patagonia’s founder Yvon Chouinard gives away fashion brand to tackle climate change

The funder of Patagonia is giving away his $3 billion fashion company in a bid to tackle climate change.

Yvon Chouinard is offloading the California-based brand to a trust, which will ensure all of Patagonia’s profits go directly to the cause.

It is reported that the move could lead to an extra $100 million given annually toward the battle against climate change.

“While we’re doing our best to address the environmental crisis, it’s not enough. We needed to find a way to put more money into fighting the crisis while keeping the company’s values intact,” Mr Chouinard said.

