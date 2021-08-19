Polar bears play in the snow at San Diego Zoo

The polar bears at San Diego Zoo got a special delivery of 18 tons of snow after patrons had donated $5000 to give the animals a special treat.

Senior animal trainer at the zoo, JoAnne Simerson, says that the bears really appreciate such novelties as they are very “creative” animals, and it gives them a new environment to mess around in.

As you can see in the above videos, these polar bears certainly seemed to enjoy rolling around on their backs in the white stuff.