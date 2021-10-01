The Duke of Cambridge is continuing his mission against climate change as he announces a brand new five-part documentary series aimed to encourage people to help save the planet as part of the Earthshot Prize.

Sir David Attenborough will be featured in the documentary which will premiere on October 3 on BBC and Discovery+.

Prince William founded the Earthshot Prize to personally do his bit against climate change and award five winners each year whose solutions substantially help the environment.

"This is the moment for hope, not fear. A better sustainable future is within reach we just have to grasp it," he said.