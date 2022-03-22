Texas locals were forced to find cover as a "volatile" tornado ripped through the state on Monday.

Twisters touched down in the towns of Jacksboro, Luling and Round Rock, while also hitting Oklahoma, damaging multiple homes and buildings, including a school and an animal shelter.

Footage shared on social media shows a number of people standing at the door of a Walmart as the tornado touches down close to the car park.

Those watching are then forced to dive inside as debris kicked up by the twister fly around in front of them.

