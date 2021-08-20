Greta Thunberg has accused the UK of “lying” about its climate change credentials.

Speaking at a Unicef press briefing, the 18-year-old activist said the nation is guilty of “creative carbon accounting” and later added that she was not confident that the Cop26 climate summit will trigger enough change.

“There is a lie that the UK is a climate leader and that they have reduced their CO2 emissions by 44 per cent since 1990,” Thunberg said.

“I’m really hoping that we will stop referring to the UK as a climate leader, because if you look at the reality that is simply not true.”