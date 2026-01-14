A child was located by police in an abandoned car after it had been stolen when her mother left it running with the keys inside.

Footage shared by the City of Atlanta Police Department on Saturday (10 January) shows officers waking up the eight-year-old girl who was asleep in the backseat of the car. The girl was unharmed.

A later clip shows the mother speaking to officers, where she said she entered a nearby grocery store for “literally one minute” before returning and realizing her car and child were gone.

Sharing the footage online, the force issued a warning to parents: “Even if you’re stepping away briefly, turn the car off, take your keys, and take your child with you every time.”