A diving instructor carefully removed a fishing hook from the fin of a giant five-metre tiger shark.

Nicknamed "the shark whisperer", Hissan Ahmed found himself surrounded by a group of intimidating sharks.

The 31-year-old noticed the largest predator, a female, had fishing tackle hanging from her dorsal fin.

Fearless Hissan hovers over the shark - thought to be one of the world's deadliest fish - and attempts to pull out a 6in double hook buried deep into its blubber.

She appears calm and moves towards the diver as though seeking for him to remove it.

The instructor described the act as a "risk worth taking".