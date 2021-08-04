Pictures from a recent deep-sea dive to the Titanic show the increasing deterioration of the doomed shipwreck.

OceanGate Expeditions, the company which is exploring the site with its Titan submersible, confirmed the mast of the famous ship has collapsed and there is increasing debris scattered at and around the 12,500-foot deep site.

“These changes are distinct and notable, including the missing Gorgonian Hydroid from the rail of the bow,” OceanGate said after a dive earlier this week.

The Titanic sank in April 1912 and has remained at the bottom of the ocean for 109 years.