A group of Atlantic bluefin tuna, renowned for being the world’s most expensive fish, were caught on camera launching themselves into the air off the coast of Cornwall.

Footage captured by Peter Nason, 37, shows them jumping out of the water, one after another, near St Ives.

The fish are renowned for more than just their acrobatics, with a high market value that sees them sell for thousands – and even millions – of pounds.

Their price tag makes the bluefin the most valuable fish in the world, but also means they’ve been categorised as an endangered species.

