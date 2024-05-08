Sunak tells Starmer he can be ‘as cocky as he likes’ after Tory election defeats

Rishi Sunak warned Sir Keir Starmer he can be “as cocky as he likes” after the local election results, but when it comes to a general election “it is policy that counts”.

Mr Sunak reminded the Labour leader of Tony Blair’s famous words during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday 8 May, after Sir Keir began the clash by welcoming Natalie Elphicke and Chris Webb to the Labour benches.

Ms Elphicke has defected to Labour, hitting out at the “broken promises” of the government, while Mr Webb is the new Blackpool South MP after winning last week’s by-election.

Despite a mauling from the electorate last week, Mr Sunak remained defiant during his clash with Sir Keir.