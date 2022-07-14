UK hot weather: How to stay cool in a heatwave

An unprecedented heatwave has hit the UK, with the Met Office saying the heat could rise above 40C, breaking the record of Britain’s hottest ever temperature of 38.7C, measured in Cambridge in 2019.

The NHS has published some guidelines to help people struggling with the heat, suggesting staying indoors between 11am to 3pm and closing the curtains on rooms that face the sun.

For people who need to go to the office, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen regularly and drink plenty of fluids, according to the health service.

