Adele says Las Vegas cancellations made her a 'shell of a person'

Adele has said that the reaction to her postponement of her residency in Las Vegas left her a "shell of a person".

The singer, who performed her first gig in the UK in five years on Friday (1 July) at British Summer Time, spoke of her "devastation" at scrapping the shows on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.

Shows were postponed due to "delivery delays and COVID", prompting fans who said they spent thousands to get to Las Vegas to complain.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.