Mr Bates vs the Post Office writer discusses ‘astonishing’ response to ITV drama

The public’s response to ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office has been “astonishing”, the show’s writer Gwyneth Hughes has said.

The four-part drama has catapulted the scandal into the spotlight of the public and led to the Prime Minister introducing a new law to exonerate hundreds of Post Office branch managers caught up in the Horizon IT scandal,

Ms Hughes said: “We were really surprised how successful it’s been, just astonished. We weren’t expecting this level of impact.”

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine show on Wednesday (10 January), she added: “It’s reached millions of people’s hearts.”