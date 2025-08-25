Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria reenacted an iconic scene from Dirty Dancing amid rumours she is set to appear on Dancing with the Stars.

The yoga instructor shared a video of the couple recreating the scene between Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the 1987 classic film.

The 41-year-old captioned the video: “Teacher is working on my dirty dancing today…last part needs some work.”

While the full list of celebrity contestants is yet to be revealed, Hilaria has set rumours spinning after posting several dancing videos to her Instagram and TikTok pages.