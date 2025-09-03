Amy Dowden reveals advice she gave to ITV star after Strictly return

Amy Dowden has revealed the advice she has given to an ITV star ahead of the return of Strictly Come Dancing this month.

Amy, 35, appeared on Wednesday’s (3 Sep) Lorraine, where she offered up some tips to an apprehensive Ross King, one of the 15 stars competing this year.

“I had a good chat with Ross - I said to him: ‘Just surrender yourself to the ballroom and Latin world’,” she revealed, admitting she still suffers from nerves despite being a Strictly pro for the last seven years.

Welsh native Amy returned to the BBC show last year after receiving the all-clear from breast cancer. However, Amy was forced to withdraw partway through the series - where she was partnered with JLS’ JB Gill - as she continued her recovery.