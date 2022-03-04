Andy Serkis, known for voicing Gollum in the Lord of the Rings series, took an opportunity to make fun of Russian President Vladimir Putin during an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show.

“We wants it. We needs it. We must have Kyiv!” Serkis said as Gollum.

“No Precious, they’re trying to impose sanctions! Sanctions? What Sanctions, my Precious?” he added.

Following Serkis’ Putin-inspired Gollum example, the crowd erupted into a standing ovation alongside Colbert.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.