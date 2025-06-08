Arnold Schwarzenegger says it was “wild” watching his son Patrick perform in The White Lotus.

Patrick is one of four children Arnold shares with ex-wife Maria Shriver, alongside older siblings Katherine and Christina, and younger brother Christopher.

“It was really so amazing to watch his performance because I almost didn't recognise him,” he told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg.

“There were so many things that I've never seen before, and I said, ‘Where did this come from?’”

Arnold added he felt “so proud” of his son, saying he has “become such an extraordinary actor.”