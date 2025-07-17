Barack and Michelle Obama address divorce rumours amid ‘really hard times’

Barack and Michelle Obama have addressed divorce rumours, admitting that they’ve “had some really hard times”.

The former presenter joined his wife on her podcast Higher Ground on Wednesday (16 July), where he joked that she had “taken him back” amid speculation that the couple were having relationship problems.

Co-host Craig Robinson said it was lovely to have them in the same room, with Michelle quipping: “I know, because when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”

She later opened up that despite “some really hard times”, she has never thought about “quitting my man”.