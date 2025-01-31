The Apprentice candidate uses childhood game to negotiate deal

A candidate on the latest season of The Apprentice has used a childhood game as a tactic to negotiate a deal.

Eighteen new candidates are competing in season 19 of the BBC show to win Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment and mentorship.

For their first task, candidates were sent to Austria to sell and run Alpine tours.

Contestant Keir Shave tried to convince a potential customer to buy a ticket for his team’s e-bike tour by initiating a match of “rock, paper, scissors.”