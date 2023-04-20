Tim Westwood: Confidential 24-hour hotline set up to report information

The BBC has launched a 24-hour hotline as part of an inquiry into what the corporation knew of sexual misconduct allegations made against Tim Westwood.

The confidential phone line has been set up to “expand the ways in which people can come forward” to report information.

Barrister Gemma White KC was appointed by the BBC Board in August 2022 after an internal review found that the BBC should have further explored a multiple of sexual assault allegations made against the former Radio 1 presenter.

