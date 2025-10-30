Danny Dyer teases Celebrity Traitors appearance on one condition

Danny Dyer has teased a potential appearance on the Celebrity Traitors under one condition.

Appearing on his Live and Let Dyer podcast with his daughter Dani Dyer on Wednesday (29 October), the Rivals star discussed whether he would take part in a future series of the BBC show.

As the Love Island star expressed her delight at her father's potential participation in the show, Danny said he would be tempted to sign up "if the money's right" and would want to be a Traitor rather than a faithful.