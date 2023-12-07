Watch Benjamin Zephaniah’s last TV interview before death

Poet and author Benjamin Zephaniah discusses the repercussions of slavery in modern times in what is believed to be his last television interview before his death.

Mr Zephaniah died at the age of 65, after a brain tumour diagnosis, his family said in a statement released on Thursday (7 December).

In an interview on the Jeremy Vine Show, which Mr Zephaniah shared on his Facebook page on 21 August, he highlights how slavery still has repercussions on the descendants of those affected generations ago.