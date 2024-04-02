Beyonce’s new ‘Cowboy Carter’ album is missing tracks on vinyl, fans say

Fans who pre-ordered Beyoncé’s new album on vinyl have claimed that five of its tracks have gone missing.

The artist’s country album, Cowboy Carter, was released on Friday (29 March) and has drawn great acclaim from critics.

It features 27 songs, but some of those are reportedly not present on the vinyl edition.

According to the BBC, the missing tracks are “Spaghetti”, “Flamenco”, “The Linda Martell Show”, “Ya Ya” and “Oh Louisiana” and some fans have taken to social media to voice their disappointment.

The Independent has contacted Beyoncé’s representatives and Sony Music for comment.