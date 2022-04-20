Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk honoured with star on Walk of Fame

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has been honoured with a star on the Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Odenkirk had his star placed next to one dedicated to Bryan Cranston, his Breaking Bad co-star.

"I'm honoured, and I can't believe it. It makes me really happy inside but I'm not going to admit it - not here, not ever. And I will never, never say it into a microphone where people can hear me. So thank you so much for this honour," Odenkirk said.

