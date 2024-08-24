Independent TV
Brenda Edwards cries as she visits Chelsea FC to mark late son Jamal’s 34th birthday
Brenda Edwards cried as she paid a special visit to Chelsea FC to mark son Jamal’s 34th birthday.
DJ and music entrepreneur Jamal, who was made an MBE for his services to music in 2014, died on February 20 2022 at the age of 31.
Chelsea Football Club, Jamal’s beloved team, also shared a video to Instagram of them surprising Brenda with a £1 million donation from their foundation to the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust.
Set up in memory of Jamal, the trust is “designed to help underrepresented young people access fulfilling careers”, according to its website.
