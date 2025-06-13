Bridgerton actor who fought off phone snatcher shows off incredible boxing skills

A Bridgerton actor who successfully fought off a phone snatcher has revealed her impressive boxing skills.

Genevieve Chenneour, 27, who plays Clara Livingston in the Netflix period drama, revealed her skills as a boxer helped her during the altercation, when she appeared on This Morning on Thursday (12 June).

The 27-year-old has posted a video of herself on TikTok sparring in the ring with the caption: “He messed with the wrong girl.”

Chenneour was waiting for a coffee at a Kensington branch of Joe and the Juice when 18-year-old Zacariah Boulares, of Fawns Manor Close, Feltham, snuck up behind her and grabbed her phone on 8 February.

CCTV footage shows her spinning around to confront the thief, snatching her device back from him before proceeding to strike the 18-year-old with it.