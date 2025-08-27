Bruce Willis’ wife shares actor’s early dementia symptoms

Emma Heming Willis has spoken of her husband, Bruce's early signs of dementia, admitting the change in his behaviour was "alarming and scary”.

Speaking with Diane Sawyer ahead of the ABC special Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey on Tuesday (26 August), the Hollywood actor’s wife said she noticed her husband, who she described as once “talkative and engaged”, becoming “a little more quiet”.

She noticed that he stopped wanting to drop his children off at school, his stutter came back, and his hearing, which was already poor after a mishap on the Die Hard set, was getting worse.

“I didn't understand what was happening and I thought how can I remain in a marriage that doesn’t feel like what we once had.”