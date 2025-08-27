Bruce Willis’ wife fights back tears as she shares update on husband’s dementia

Bruce Willis’ wife fought back tears as she discussed how her husband’s “brain is failing him” following his dementia diagnosis.

In an interview with Diane Sawyer ahead of the ABC special Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey on Tuesday (26 August), the Hollywood actor's wife said his family has had to “adapt” and find “new ways of communicating with him”.

She shared that she sometimes sees glimmers of the “old Bruce”, such as his “hearty laugh” or a “twinkle in his eye”, which she said “transports” her back.

Becoming emotional, the 47-year-old said: “It’s just hard to see that. Because as quickly as those moments appear, then it goes.”