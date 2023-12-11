Bryan Adams has shared that he once tried to help Amy Winehouse with her drug addiction in 2007.

The musician, 64, told the Sunday Times that he flew the singer to his villa in Mustique for Christmas.

Adams claimed that Winehouse swallowed £2,000 worth of heroin wraps and was annoyed when Adams and his mother gave her carrot and beetroot juice and vegan food.

“I really don’t know what happened with Amy and it is so sad because she was so, so talented and I so admired her individuality massively. But did I make a difference? I don’t know,” Adams added.