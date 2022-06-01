Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:53
Charles and Camilla to star in Eastenders in honour of Platinum Jubilee
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are due to star in a special episode of Eastenders to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee.
The royals will descend upon Albert Square to surprise residents for a jubilee-themed street party.
The scenes were filmed when the couple visited the new Eastenders set in Elstree back in March.
The one-off episode is due to air on 2 June, ahead of the platinum jubilee bank holiday the following day.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Up next
00:43
Stranger Things installation appears at Bondi Beach to celebrate season 4 release
00:18
Mona Lisa wiped clean after protester smears cake onto protective screen
01:41
Santa Fe Literary Festival attracts thousands in inaugural year
02:11
Native American chef Freddie Bitsoie: ‘The US food industry is so careless’
01:49
Police tell Manchester Airport passengers their holidays are cancelled amid travel chaos
01:28
Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukrainian drone before it hits tank
00:19
Quick-thinking neighbour saves four-year-old autistic boy from drowning in pool
00:30
Trans rights protesters chant 'Tory scum' at Nadhim Zahawi
00:45
Ukrainian helicopter pilots brave ‘suicidal’ missions to deliver aid to besieged Mariupol
00:57
Pirates of the Caribbean boat driven past Depp v Heard courthouse as jury deliberates
00:29
Russian foreign minister denies claim Putin has any type of illness
00:28
Nasa video captures helicopter flying on Mars marking milestone for Red Planet exploration
03:08
Woodpecker gets stuck in woman’s hair
01:00
Dominic Raab says Boris Johnson won’t face leadership vote
01:57
Family who fled war in Ukraine reunite with dog after eight weeks of quarantine
00:39
Bradford named UK City of Culture 2025
00:45
Ukrainian helicopter pilots brave ‘suicidal’ missions to deliver aid to besieged Mariupol
00:33
Biden laments devastation of ‘preventable’ gun deaths in wake of Texas shooting
01:49
Police tell Manchester Airport passengers their holidays are cancelled amid travel chaos
00:34
Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight
00:33
Biden laments devastation of ‘preventable’ gun deaths in wake of Texas shooting
02:11
The struggle to save Mississippi's last abortion clinic
00:41
Fifth-grade student in Florida arrested for sending 'threatening text message'
01:32
Joe and Jill Biden visit Uvalde elementary school victims memorial
03:55
Texas school shooting: Officials outline updated timeline of the attack
02:41
Texas shooting: Biden says he is ‘sick and tired’ as he calls for new gun laws
00:36
Suspect in New York subway shooting surrenders to police
02:04
Florida grad discusses ‘curly hair’ in speech after being censored from saying gay
01:08
Uefa confirms ‘comprehensive review’ into Champions League final chaos in Paris
01:17
Lester Piggott: legendary jockey and nine-time Derby winner dies aged 86
01:09
Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final to win 14th European Cup
02:53
Champions League: Policeman collapses from tear gas as fans struggle to enter stadium
00:33
Liverpool fans jubilant ahead of Champions League Final in Paris
01:25
Jurgen Klopp dedicates Liverpool’s Champions League final to people of Ukraine
01:40
Chelsea takeover: Government and Premier League approve Todd Boehly sale
02:04
Kylian Mbappe rejects Real Madrid and signs lucrative new PSG deal
01:05
Dolphin ends up in family’s house after floods in Brazil
00:46
Second osprey chick of the season hatches at Scottish wildlife reserve
01:04
Meet the adorable snow leopard couple who snuggle together every night
01:07
Sebastian Vettel questions his own F1 career amid concerns over climate crisis
01:34
Scientists land deepest fish ever caught off Australia coast
00:49
Millionaire mansions burn as wildfire rips through California’s Orange County
01:26
Scientists discover more than 90% of Great Barrier Reef coral studied in 2022 was bleached
00:55
India: Fire engulfs landfill in Delhi as temperatures soar past 40C
03:27
Lalalaletmeexplain details what lovebombing is and how it can affect your relationship
01:40
Lalalaletmeexplain on the epiphany of how gender plays a role in inequality within relationships
01:19
Sophia Smith Galer on cyberflashing, catcalling and consent
41:55
Sophia Smith Galer on sex myths, virginity and virility
01:59
Laura Bates discusses how sexual violence affects the everyday lives of women and girls
02:57
Laura Bates discusses the impact of patriarchy on rape allegations
46:08
Laura Bates on how misogyny is damaging our relationships
00:44
Raven Smith discusses toxic masculinity and it’s impact on his relationships
00:19
Gogglebox family announce they are leaving Channel 4 show
00:43
Former GBBO winner creates world's largest Jaffa Cake
00:28
Nasa video captures helicopter flying on Mars marking milestone for Red Planet exploration
00:21
Platinum jubilee: Portraits of the Queen projected onto Stonehenge
00:39
Crying baby sloth reunited with mother by rescue team in Costa Rica
04:48
From street food guru to restaurateur – discover the secrets of Baked in Brick’s superchef
04:54
Meet Yamination: the Birmingham-based animation studio making it big in Hollywood
05:45
The SME revolutionising wellness – bespoke nutrition gurus Nourished share their business tips
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10