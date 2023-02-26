Olivia Newton-John’s daughter tears up during touching state memorial service speech

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, appeared emotional as she took to the stage to give a speech at her late-mother’s state memorial service.

Lattanzi was just one of thousands who gathered to say their goodbyes, including Delta Goodrem and John Travolta, with video messages came from Elton John and Dolly Parton.

“She was my safe space, my guide, my biggest fan and the earth beneath my feet”, the singer said tearfully.

“I know she’s here standing beside me and within me.”

