Chris Rock roasts Will Smith’s relationship with Jada as he addresses Oscars slap

Chris Rock roasted Will Smith’s relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith as he addressed last year’s infamous Oscars slap.

The comedian joked that “she hurt him way more than he hurt me” as he questioned why the couple went public about their ups and downs.

“Everybody in here has been cheated on. None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television,” Rock said.

“Why the f*** would you do that s***? She hurt him way more than he hurt me,” he added, referencing the slap.

