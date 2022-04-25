Chris Rock’s mother says Will Smith ‘really slapped me’ at Oscars ceremony

Chris Rock’s mother has said that it felt like Will Smith physically hurt her when he slapped her son at the Oscars.

Speaking to WIS News, Rose Rock responded to the infamous incident that took place at last month’s ceremony, which saw Smith jump on stage to confront Rock after a joke about his wife.

“I told someone when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us... but he really slapped me,” she explained.

“Because when you hurt my child, you hurt me.”

