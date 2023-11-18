Watch: David Tennant returns in Doctor Who Children In Need special

David Tennant has appeared in a Doctor Who sketch to raise money for Children In Need.

The clip, created by Russell T Davies, saw Tennant once again take up the role of the Time Lord in which his Tardis accidentally appears at the “genesis of the Daleks” – the enemy of the Doctor – during the live BBC appeal show on Friday, which has raised more than £33 million so far.

During the clip, actor Mawaan Rizwan is seen brainstorming a name for the newly-invented Dalek.

Crashing into and breaking the Dalek with his Tardis, Tennant said: “Hello, just passing by because I got a bit lost.”