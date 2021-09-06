Blizzard Entertainment has released a brand new trailer for Diablo II: Resurrected, giving players a first glimpse of the Druid class.

The shapeshifting character class is known as the keeper of the wilds and uses nature-based powers to fight enemies and transform into animalistic creatures like werewolves.

Diablo II: Resurrected is a remake of the critically acclaimed 21-year-old dungeon crawler, featuring a raft of improvements and gameplay changes.

It is due to release on September 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.