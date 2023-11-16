Watch: Diana’s poignant last words to William and Harry shown in The Crown scene

Diana’s poignant last words to her sons William and Harry have been depicted in the latest Netflix drama The Crown.

In the royal drama, Harry asks when she is coming home and she says she will see them tomorrow.

William then asks her: “Mummy, are you going to marry Dodi? All the newspapers are saying you are.

Diana insists she’s not and tells them she can’t wait to get home.

When asked if she is OK, Diana says: “I’m OK. Mummy just needs to make some changes to her life, that’s all.

“I’ll see you both tomorrow night, just the three of us.”

She then tells the boys she loves them.