Downton Abbey producer hints grand finale film may not spell end for franchise

The story of Lady Mary, Lord Grantham and Mrs. Hughes may be drawing to a close, but Downton Abbey itself might not be finished just yet.

At the premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale in London on Wednesday (3 September), producer Gareth Neame hinted that the new film would bring the central characters’ journeys to an end, but the door is open for a return to the Downton universe.

“The camera will pull away and we’ll have our last, last moment with those characters,” he said, before adding, “but that’s not necessarily the end for Downton Abbey.”