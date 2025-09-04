Downton Abbey bids farewell with The Grand Finale premiere in London

After six celebrated seasons and three films, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale premiered in London on Wednesday (3 September).

Emotions ran high as cast and creators reflected on the saga’s close. Simon Curtis, who directed the film, reflected: “We sort of discovered the way to end it as we were making it… I wanted it to be a very emotional farewell.”

Producer Gareth Neame noted: “This might be the last installment, but I don’t think it’s going to be forgotten.”

Raquel Cassidy (Miss Baxter) called the finale “an absolute bonus,” Kevin Doyle (Mr. Molesley) declared “it’s the right time to finish,” while Penelope Wilton (Lady Merton) admitted feeling “nostalgic for leaving all my fellow actors.”