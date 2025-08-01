Dua Lipa honoured with Kosovo citizenship

Dua Lipa has been made an official citizen of Kosovo, and was serenaded by a children's choir as she received the honour on Thursday (31 July).

The British "Don't Start Now" singer, 29, was born to Kosovar Albanian parents in London. She has always leaned into her heritage and supported Kosovar charities and causes.

Lipa was awarded the honour by the Kosovar president Vjosa Osmani, who said, "Welcome back home, Dua!" in a post on X.

"Dua and Kosovo have always been inseparable," the statement continued. "From the world’s biggest stages to the hearts of millions, she’s carried our story with strength, pride, and grace. She’s pushed boundaries, made history, and reminded the world that greatness begins with knowing who you are and where you come from."

Lipa also had Albanian citizenship granted in November 2022.