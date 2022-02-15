Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon to release rock version of Bad Habits

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon are releasing their heavy metal version of the pop single Bad Habits.

Singer-songwriter Ed, 33, paired up with rock/metalcore band Bring Me The Horizon for a very unlikely collaboration on his hit song Bad Habits during the 2022 Brit Awards.

The live version of the song went down a storm with fans, who were impressed with how well it worked.

Now, the artists are releasing it as its own single, which will be available soon.

Sign up to our free newsletters here