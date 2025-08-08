Ed Sheeran has teamed up again with Rupert Grint for a new music video, reprising the same character he played 14 years ago in visuals for the singer’s hit “Lego House”.

In new single “A Little More”, Grint, who plays a former stalker of the musician, is now plagued by visions of the “Shape of You” star wherever he goes.

The singer even appears when Grint’s character is about to kiss his new bride, played by Nathalie Emmanuel, with Sheeran donning a white wedding dress and veil.

Sheeran revealed “didn’t know” if Grint would agree to reprise his role, “but I’m so glad he did”. He added: “It’s such a fun, bonkers video.”