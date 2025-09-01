Ed Sheeran pauses show after couple break up in awkward moment

Ed Sheeran paused his show mid-song to speak to a couple in the crowd who had recently split up.

The Shape of You singer spotted a woman in the audience holding a sign reading “He’s a p****. He broke up with me two months ago”.

The singer then proceeded to find out a bit more about the break up, asking the woman, who was there with her ex-partner, if there was any chance of them getting back together.

When both shake their heads to say they are not sure, Sheeran says: “So it’s not totally, totally done. Conversation, trust, talk it out. Nothing like having 45,000 people put pressure on you.”

The singer shared the video to his Instagram account on Saturday (30 August) with the caption: “When you’ve broken up, but you both still have tickets to the concert.”