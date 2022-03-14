Emma Watson ‘throws shade’ at JK Rowling in savage Baftas dig

Emma Watson has been praised for ‘throwing shade’ at JK Rowling during last night’s Bafta Awards.

The actress, 31, presented the Best Outstanding British Film award at the A-List event, and fans are convinced she used her moment to make a savage dig at the author.

Rowling has come under fire for her controversial comments about transgender women, and last night, after host Rebel Wilson introduced Emma saying: “She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch”, the Harry Potter star replied: “I’m here for ALL the witches.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.