James Corden delays performance to watch England penalty shootout on stage

An audience member said it was “incredible” to watch England win against Switzerland with James Corden, who delayed the start of his theatre performance on Saturday 6 July to watch the Euro 2024 quarter-final penalty shootout with the audience.

The Gavin and Stacey star brought out an iPad to watch penalties before the start of The Constituent, a new political play in which he is starring at The Old Vic in London.

Footage filmed by audience member Carla Feltham shows Corden propping up the iPad on a table on stage for the crowd and his co-star to see and narrated the action for the audience.