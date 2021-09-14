The Epic Games v Apple lawsuit has concluded, with Apple forced to make changes to how it runs its app store. However, it’s not a complete win for Epic either. The judge has ruled that Epic must pay Apple a 30% commission on all sales it made through the third-party payment system it made for Fortnite, totalling $6m (about £4.3m). Implementing this system was precisely what led to Apple removing Fortnite from its app store. Epic has already filed an appeal against the ruling, with CEO Tim Sweeney saying they will continue to fight.