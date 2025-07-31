Fatboy Slim on 40 years of music and fame at Latitude Festival

The Independent has made its highly anticipated Latitude debut, hosting the Listening Post stage with surprise guest Fatboy Slim.

Proudly working with the festival as its content partner, the news brand’s exclusive in-person conversation was one of the weekend’s most talked-about highlights, as a packed-out tent heard stories from the globally loved DJ's 40-year career.

Coinciding with Fatboy's upcoming coffee table book, It Aint Over 'Til The Fatboy Sings, broadcaster Matt Everitt was at the helm, guiding an in-depth and entertaining on-stage chat which spanned punk to Paul Heaton, Housemartins to Hove, and Bootsy Collins to bumblebee outfits.