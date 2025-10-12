‘After The Hunt’ writer who trained AI for Meta slams its use in film

The writer behind the newly released film After The Hunt says she is “staunchly against” the use of AI.

Nora Garrett penned the script for the film, which stars Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, and Andrew Garfield, while she was working as a data analyst training AI for Meta.

“It taught me a lot about, you know, for lack of a better term, how the sausage gets made,” she told The Independent at the film’s premiere at the London BFI Film Festival on Saturday (11th October).

“AI is sold to us like it's the future, but it's a regurgitation of our collective past, remarketed as the future,” she said.

“I don't know that making things happen quicker, cheaper, and more optimally is really conducive to the human spirit and our human collectivism. ”