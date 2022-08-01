Ireland's Fleadh Cheoil music festival returns after two-year absence

Ireland's largest traditional music festival, Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, has returned to the streets of Mullingar, Co Westmeath, after a two-year absence due to Covid.

The festival is expected to attract approximately half a million visitors, in a celebration of Irish music, language, song, and dance.

President Michael D Higgins officially opened this year's event, called "The Homecoming", on Sunday, 31 August.

“Music matters so much to us a nation, an artistic medium for which we have high culture and value,” President Higgins said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.