Actor Iwan Rheon was recently featured as a guest on Good Morning Britain , interviewed by Charlotte Hawkins and Ranvir Singh.

Rheon is best known for playing Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones , but was being interviewed about his musical talents on the show.

Charlotte Hawkins suggested the actor “always wanted to be a rockstar” and “even wanted to do Eurovision”.

Unfortunately, Hawkins was mistaken, with Rheon stating that he didn’t remember ever saying that he ever wanted to take part in Eurovision.

This resulted in an uncomfortable moment for viewers, describing the interview as ‘awkward’ and ‘cringey’.